Saturday, April 29, 2023
Web Desk

VIRAL: CCTV captures woman stealing cellphone in pretext of buying medicine

An Indian woman was caught on camera stealing mobile phone in pretext of buying medicine from a medical store in India’s Uttar Pradesh state.

A CCTV video went viral on social media in which a woman can be seen stealing a mobile phone from a medical store in Sitapur city of Uttar Pradesh state of India.

According to the CCTV footage, the woman visited a Medical Store to purchase medicines. However, instead of paying for her purchase, she was caught on camera stealing a mobile phone from the store counter.

The owner of the medical store, reported the incident to the local police, and an investigation has been launched into the matter.

