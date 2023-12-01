Viral CCTV: Female teacher abducted in broad daylight

A shocking incident was reported from India’s Karnataka district where a school teacher was kidnapped in broad daylight by some unidentified men when she was on her way to work early in the morning.

The nearby CCTV camera captured the abduction of a 23-year-old teacher and the footage of the kidnapping has gone viral on social media platforms.

In the video, the victim Arpitha can be seen coming onto the main street when her alleged lover along with other unidentified men dumped her into the SUV and managed to escape from the scene.

WATCH THE CCTV VIDEO HERE:

According to the Indian media reports, the kidnapping took place around on Thursday at 8 AM. Meanwhile, the victim’s family accused her alleged boyfriend, Ramu, as the main suspect behind this kidnapping as they recently rejected his marriage proposal.

After the incident, the Superintendent of Indian Police (SP) visited the spot and directed the Indian police department to form three teams for the rescue of the 23-year-old teacher and arrest her kidnappers.