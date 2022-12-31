CCTV footage shows how car ended up on empty plot

KARACHI: At least one person was killed and another suffered injuries after a car fell into an excavation pit near Dalmia, Karachi, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The CCTV footage of the incident came to light in which an overspeeding car tried to save the motorcyclist, and crashed into the basement of the construction site, resulting in the death of the driver.

After receiving information, the rescue teams rushed to the site and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital. The deceased was identified as Kamran.

Police say the accident occurred due to the non-availability of a protective wall around the 50 to 60 feet deep excavation of the under-construction plaza.

