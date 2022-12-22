Caught on camera: Man stabbed by unidentified criminals over argument

In a horrific incident, a 30-year-old man was stabbed to death in India’s capital Delhi by some unidentified men with the whole incident being recorded on camera

According to Indian media, the CCTV footage of the incident which was posted on social media, shows two men thrashing the victim Keshav with sharp sticks in a narrow way in Badarpur’s Tajpur Pahadi area, a third man is also seen stabbing the victim.

According to the CCTV footage, some individuals can be seen casually strolling along the lane while others stand by and watch as the man is beaten and stabbed. No one attempts to break up the fight or save the victim, and afterward, the accused males can be seen running away from the scene.

WARNING: DISTURBING AND GRAPHIC VISUALS, VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED

The officials said that Keshav was rushed to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) where he was declared dead on arrival, officials said.

Police officials arrested all three involved and recovered the weapon used in the crime from their possession.

After a furious dispute between the accused and Keshav last week, they decided to punish him, according to the police.

“Vicky and Kohinoor had previously been involved in multiple criminal cases in the past. The third suspect is a minor”, The victim Keshav also had a criminal history, a police official added.

