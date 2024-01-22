22.9 C
Caught on cam: Man stabbed, tied to bike and dragged through streets

A barbaric murder incident was reported from India’s Noida city, where an individual was stabbed, tied to a motorbike, and dragged through the village by two brothers.

The Indian police officials claimed that the horrific incident was the fallout of an old enmity between the accused and the deceased man, later identified as Mehndi Hassan.

The CCTV footage of the inhumane incident went viral on social media platforms, which shows the victim, with one of his legs tied to the bike with a rope, being dragged through the street while bystanders watch in horror.

(Trigger Warning: Disturbing visuals. Viewer discretion advised.)

The Indian police officials stated that the accused surrendered after dragged the man on the streets of Barola village, meanwhile, the victim was rushed to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Besides the murder case for killing Hassan, the accused have also been booked under the IPC section 307 (for attempted murder), and 224 (resistance to lawful apprehension), among others, in a separate FIR lodged after the encounter with the police, officials said.

