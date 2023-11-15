30.9 C
VIDEO: Shop owner chased, gunned down robber in Karachi

By Nazir Shah
KARACHI: The robber was reportedly shot dead after he along with his accomplice allegedly looted a computer shop located in Bahadurabad, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to the CCTV footage, two robbers – who were on two different motorbikes – can be seen looting a computer shop at gunpoint and taking laptops along with cash and mobile phones.

After looting the shop, the robbers fled from the scene, unaware that the armed shop owner was chasing them.

The owner of the computer shop – after seeking an opportunity – opened fire at the robber and shot him dead on the spot near Charminar Chowrangi, Bahadurabad.

The police officials stated that the deceased robber is identified as – Yasir, meanwhile, his accomplice on other bike managed to take away the looted valuables.

