CCTV shows bleeding teen rape victim seeking help, being shooed away

In a horrific incident that went viral in no time, a bleeding 12-year-old rape victim seeking help was shooed away.

The brutal incident occurred in the Indian state of Madhya Pradesh where a 12-year-old girl, semi-naked and bleeding, was seen walking on the streets in Ujjain. The minor was raped and dumped near the city.

The CCTV footage shows, the girl walking in a residential area. A rag barely covers her. She approaches a man standing outside his home for help but is shooed away.

“The medical examination has confirmed rape. We have formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) and are closely following this. We appeal to the people to inform the police if they get any information,” the police officials said.

According to police, a case has been registered and a special investigation team (SIT) has been formed to identify and catch the culprits at the earliest.”

The girl was not able to tell us exactly where she was from. But her accent suggests she is from Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh, he added.

In a separate incident, a video showing men trying to abduct and rape an Indian teenage girl in a field in the middle of the night has gone viral on the internet.

The incident took place in village in Machhilshahr area of Uttar Pradesh’s Jaunpur district.

In the video, at least four of the attackers can be seen molesting the girl and attempting to force themselves upon her as the victim desperately struggles to keep the men off her and cries out for help.