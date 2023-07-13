Viral video shows women keeping ‘black magic’ items outside house

Black magic is one of the saddest realities in the world. A startling video of women leaving items outside an Indian house went viral on social media.

The hair-raising video on Twitter showed a black burqa-clad woman talking on the phone in Hyderabad, Telangana. Another woman in a white scarf accompanied her.

The women buried a lemon and an amulet outside the house.. The next frame showed a man digging and retrieving the objects.

The viral video of the suspected black magic act has 21,000 users and over 100 likes.

It is the not the first black magic case in India. Earlier, A girl allegedly committed suicide under the influence of black magic.

An Indian news agency reported that Navya, a class 12 student, hanged herself in her home in Bharat Nagar under the limits of Kulsumpura Police Station on Wednesday night.

Her family members claimed that she used to stay depressed after finding lemons, black threads, eggs and other items used for black magic on June 1.

Her mental health turned for the worst after seeing the items outside the house again On June 7. She killed herself the same day.

The family claimed the ‘Kshudra Pooja’ (Black Magic) was performed outside the house.