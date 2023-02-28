Viral video: CEO asks employee to shoot at him with AK-47, here’s why

In a daring attempt to test his product, this CEO asked his employee to shoot at him with AK-47 to prove that the vehicle is bulletproof.

Every product that you see around you is tested before it is released into the market but this CEO of a company that makes armoured vehicles went miles ahead of its competitors when he asked his employee to shoot at him with an AK-47.

The video that went viral is from 2014 which shows the CEO seated himself inside one of the vehicles.

The employee shoots two or three rounds of AK-47 in front of the vehicle. Luckily the bullet did not cross and the CEO came out of the car safely.

Netizens called it a daring attempt but they applauded the CEO for his confidence in his product.

