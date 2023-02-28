Tuesday, February 28, 2023
type here...
HomeOffbeat
Tahir Hassan

Viral video: CEO asks employee to shoot at him with AK-47, here’s why

test

In a daring attempt to test his product, this CEO asked his employee to shoot at him with AK-47 to prove that the vehicle is bulletproof.

Every product that you see around you is tested before it is released into the market but this CEO of a company that makes armoured vehicles went miles ahead of its competitors when he asked his employee to shoot at him with an AK-47.

The video that went viral is from 2014 which shows the CEO seated himself inside one of the vehicles.

The employee shoots two or three rounds of AK-47 in front of the vehicle. Luckily the bullet did not cross and the CEO came out of the car safely.

Netizens called it a daring attempt but they applauded the CEO for his confidence in his product.

Comments

Tahir Hassan

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2023 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.