Viral: Cheetah gives tourists chills by jumping on jeep’s roof

A recent video of a cheetah climbing on the roof of a safari vehicle in Tanzania gave chills to tourists. The video has taken over the internet.

The video of the cheetah hitching a lift on a safari vehicle in Serengeti national park in Tanzania has gone viral. A terrifying yet fascinating video of the cheetah climbing on the roof of the car was captured on a camera.

The big cat can be seen to be very calm while he sits on the roof of the vehicle. The cat does not look threatening or harm anyone throughout the whole encounter. Tourists can be seen recording the cheetah while it rests on top of the jeep.

Surender Mehra IFS shared the unusual interaction between a cheetah and safari-goers with a caption that read, “Man in Wild.”

Social media users, just like the tourist, were amazed and terrified by the video. One user wrote, “How cool! Cheetah is perfectly at ease!.” A second user said, “The wild feel so much at ease because it is at home. The man/woman acts like it’s an extra terrestrial experience. Great video though.”

A third user said, “Carefree in their wild wonderful world.”

It must have been such an unforgettable experience for the tourists!

