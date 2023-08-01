WATCH: Cheetahs jump on safari vehicle, enjoy ride with visitors

A video demonstrates a heartwarming and extraordinary encounter between humans and cheetahs, revealing that these majestic creatures can coexist peacefully with humans and pose no threat to their safety.

In the video shared on social media platform Twitter by an account named

“Balu Travel Ltd” in which a big cat can be seen jumping into a safari vehicle while some visitors can be seen sitting inside it.

Moreover, a few other cheetahs can be seen atop the vehicle. The people sitting inside the vehicle seem not to be bothered by the approaching cheetah and sit comfortably.

Later, the video shows a cheetah on the vehicle’s bonnet and other big cats standing on the roof of the vehicle.

Towards the end of the video, the cheetahs can be seen walking away in the grassland.

The gesture of the cheetahs and the visitors is winning the hearts of netizens and has gone viral on social media.