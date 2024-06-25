web analytics
WATCH: Child falls onto track saved by stranger as train pulls into station

A terrifying moment captured on a surveillance camera where a young child fell onto some train tracks in London.

The footage which went viral on social media platform X, showed some similar incidents where some individuals including children fell onto some railway tracks.

In the first footage, a brave commuter jumped down onto the railway tracks to rescue the child just seconds before the train started to move towards its destination.

Several people then run across towards the scene, including a man in high-vis and another man who jumps down onto the tracks.

He then whisks the child up from the danger just seconds before a train comes through.

The video has been released by train company London North Eastern Railway (LNER) as part of rail safety week, which also issued two other videos warning passengers about safety around trains.

It posted on X: ‘Thankfully, they only resulted in minor physical injuries, but some could have had a much more serious outcome.’

