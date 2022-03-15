Child gets unexpected visitor while zip-lining; video goes viral

A video of a child hitting a sloth while zipping down a line and hitting a sloth in Central America is viral on social media.

The video was filmed by an unnamed person who came with the child to a rainforest.

The kid, whose identity was not revealed, first asked the person if he could get started to which the person said yes. The child starts to zip down the line at fast speed, was asked to look at the camera, which he did.

Things that happen when you take a Canopy Tour in Costa Rica 🦥🇨🇷 pic.twitter.com/AEJU0QCtyv — Gmo_cr (@Gmo_CR) March 14, 2022

Suddenly, he hit the sloth that was on the zip line before coming to a stop.

The man wondered as to how it found its way on it.

They waited for the sloth to go away to continue their journey.

According to the World Wildlife Fund, sloths spend their lives in the tropical rain forests of Central and South America. They move through the canopy at a rate of 40 yards per day.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beach Yoga Retreat Costa Rica (@blueosa)

Moreover, they feed on leaves, twigs and buds.

The mammals have extremely low metabolic rate and spend 15 to 20 hours per day sleeping. The long-armed animals are excellent swimmers as well.

