Child killed after being attacked by neighbour’s dogs

A tragic incident in the United States saw a two-year-old boy getting killed after being attacked by his neighbour’s dogs.

A report by the US news agency stated that the untoward incident happened in New Hope, Alabama.

A statement by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office stated that the deceased, Mark Alan Partain, went to his neighbour Ricky Clark’s house and opened the gate. It was where the dogs lived.

The authorities believe that he could have been attacked by at least three dogs.

Ricky Clark reportedly said that he saw the gate open and found Mark Alan Partain lying unresponsive there.

“He was laying on the ground there in front of the dog pen, and he wasn’t moving or nothing and the gate was open,” he was quoted saying in a report.

He claimed that his dogs had never attacked anyone before. According to him, the canines attacked the two-year-old while protecting him from a bulldog in the area.

“There’s a brown bulldog running around in the neighborhood, and it was running around in the yard. When I got my dog put up, I saw her running out of the yard, and I don’t know if she had anything to do with it,” he added.

The boy’s mother, Kayla Hughey Partain, in a Facebook post, has not held anyone responsible for the tragic death of her son.

“The hurt is unreal. I don’t even feel like I’m living in reality. My children’s hearts are so broken. I’d like to thank everyone that has messaged, prayed, or sent kind words,” she wrote.

She added, “I’ve spoken with all of the police and investigators. There will be a full investigation but it looks as if this was just a very tragic accident with no one to be held at fault.”

