Viral: Child wins hearts with his sweet gesture towards dog

A heartwarming video of a child pumping out water to help a dog quench its thirst has gone viral.

The footage sees the minor is seen using a hand pump while the canine is drinking the extracting water.

The clip was shared on the micro-blogging social media application Twitter by Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Dipanshu Kabra.

In the caption, he wrote that anyone can help humans as well as animals no matter how small their stature is.

“Well done kid. God bless you,” he added.

The viral video won the hearts of social media users in which they lauded the boy’s kindness and his heartwarming gesture. Here’s what they had to say.

when u teach sensitivity towards animals to a child, it benefits both. — monk (@archnaverma) December 7, 2021

Really this is the best example to be kind hearted — S P Sharma (@shivpraaaaasad) December 8, 2021

Humanity never sees the age, height, knowledge… its comes from inner heart to help others.. — पंकज कुमार गुप्ता (@Pankajdev8111) December 7, 2021

Thank you so much for sharing this amazing video, made my day! 🙏🏼🙏🏼😊 — sneha bose (@meet_mishti45) December 8, 2021

The Twitter video got thousands of views and likes.

Earlier, a man named Mike reportedly wrestled an alligator and thumbing the sea creature in the eye for saving his pet dog Jake in the United States.

The dog was ahead of the man who noticed something coming out of a lake and getting hold of his canine.

Mike began to confront the alligator by going into the water. He started to poke the creature the reptile in the eye and picked it out of the water till he release Jake.

