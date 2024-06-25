WATCH: Chinese couple gives money as gift to wedding guests

A Chinese couple brought “Crazy Rich Asians” film to real life by spending a fortune on their wedding festivities.

The couple’s big day went viral on social media after one of the guests gave a peek into their wedding festivities held in China.

Dana Wang, a guest at the wedding, took to Instagram to show her experience of attending the grandeur event that cost the couple a fortune.

According to Wang, the couple flew in all overseas guests at their own expense, abandoning the norm where guests usually cover their travel costs.

Wedding guests were kept at a luxurious five-star hotel for five days. They were also provided chauffeurs to drive them in Rolls Royces and Bentleys to explore the city.

Dana Wang was left amazed by the wedding ceremony which was held at a lavish venue. “The wedding decor was so pretty it made me feel like I’m in Europe,” she said.

However, the biggest surprise for the guests were the red envelopes distributed by the couple.

The viral video showed Wang also receiving an envelope that contained $800 along with luxurious gift packages each guest received as several called it the true representation of ‘Crazy Rich Asians.’

Traditionally, guests give red envelopes with money to the couple at Chinese weddings.

“There were leftover red pockets on each table so you can take extra if you wanted,” Wang said in her post.

“This is what a Crazy Rich Asian wedding is like in real life,” Wang stated at the beginning of her video that went viral on social media.