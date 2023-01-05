Chitrangda Singh reenacts ‘Qala’ movie song, video goes viral

Bollywood actor Chitrangda Singh reenacted the lyrics of the song ‘Ghodey Pe Sawaar‘ from the Netflix movie ‘Qala‘ and its video is going viral.

Chitrangda Singh shared her black-and-white viral video on the social media application Instagram. In the caption, the actor wrote that she had to create the clip as it is one of her favourite songs from ‘Qala‘.

‘Vintage In My Vanity ☺️🖤 Had to do this to one to one of my fav songs lately from this beautiful film,’ she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chitrangda Singh (@chitrangda)

It is pertinent to mention that the actor is known for glamorous roles among movie buffs and has a huge fan base in Pakistan and India.

Bollywood beauty has 1.7 million followers on the interactive platform. She shares pictures and videos of her personal life and professional endeavours.

Recently, pictures of her in all-black are going viral on the social media application.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chitrangda Singh (@chitrangda)

The actor made her Bollywood debut with ‘Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi‘ in 2005. She went on to work in ‘Kal: Yesterday and Tomorrow‘, ‘Desi Boyz‘, ‘I, Me Aur Main‘, ‘Saheb‘, ‘Biwi Aur Gangster 3‘, ‘Baazaar‘, ‘Ghoomketu‘ and ‘Bob Biswas‘.

The actor will be seen in the upcoming film ‘Gaslight‘.

Moreover, she was a judge in the show ‘Dance In Dance (DID) Li’l Masters 4‘.

