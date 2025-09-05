WATCH: Citizens carry scooter on shoulders to beat traffic

In a unique way to beat the chaotic traffic, two men were spotted walking down a jam-packed road in India, balancing a motorcycle on their shoulders as video of the incident went viral.

The unusual scenes reported from Gurugram, city in the Indian state of Haryana. The rare scenes, recoded on camera, also caught the attention of passersby and other motorists as the two men duo expertly maneuvered the traffic.

Gurugram, known for its severe traffic congestion, often witnesses long delays as commuters battle their way through narrow, overcrowded streets.

The two motorists were visibly stuck in the traffic when they found the way to maneuver the sea of cars, bikes, and pedestrians, avoiding the gridlock that has become a daily struggle in the city.

Balancing the motorcycles on their shoulders, they walked through the crowded roads with precision, moving steadily despite the chaos.

A netizen named Aaraynsh posted the video, which went viral, with a caption, “In Gurgaon, a man carried his scooter on his shoulder to avoid traffic.”

The netizens flooded the comment sections with witty takes.

A social media user wrote, “That time isn’t far when office commuters would also have to do the same.”

Another one posted "Deadlift final boss," a user said. Another added, "India is not for beginners."