Viral close-up picture of ant leaves the world stunned

This is not a horror movie character! A viral close-up picture of an Ant took the internet by storm and left the netizens stunned.

Photography is an art and this Lithuanian photographer is for sure a great artist. The wildlife photographer Eugenijus Kavaliauskas participated in a photography competition organized by Nikon.

The viral close-up and highly magnified Ant picture was his submission in the competition.

The spooky red eyes and horrifying golden fangs are no less than a horror movie character. The picture was selected in the final 57 ‘images of distinction’ and won one Nikon item valued at $35 in the competition.

Nikon Small World Photomicrography Competition celebrates the art of microscope photography and allows people to capture details the human eye cannot see.

This picture couldn’t secure 1st place in the competition but the appreciation and admiration this horrifying close-up received online is priceless.

