Saturday, June 18, 2022
Web Desk

Viral: Clouds looking like tsunami wave amazes netizens

A stunning video of a cloud formation that looks like a tsunami wave is going viral across social media applications.

The 27-second viral video, posted on the social media application Reddit at first, showed the clouds moving toward houses like a tsunami wave in the Cincinnati city of Connecticut state in the United States.

Here’s how netizens reacted to it.

A video of a sky covered with clouds that resemble cotton balls hanging in the air in Argentina went viral on social media.

The clip got millions of views on the micro-blogging social media application Twitter.

It is to be noted that the bizarre clouds are called Mammatus. The strange occurrence happened earlier this month.

They are set apart by a group of protrusions or bulges that emerge from the base of another cloud. They are made from the base of large cumulonimbus clouds and are associated with thunderstorms.

They indicate the arrival of heavy rain, lightning and even hailstorms in the region.

