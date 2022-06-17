Viral: Clouds looking like tsunami wave amazes netizens

A stunning video of a cloud formation that looks like a tsunami wave is going viral across social media applications.

The 27-second viral video, posted on the social media application Reddit at first, showed the clouds moving toward houses like a tsunami wave in the Cincinnati city of Connecticut state in the United States.

Here’s how netizens reacted to it.

Everything in this video looks remarkable! and very saddening when I realise I’m never going to live in a place like this for the rest of my existence until the end of time — カーレッド (@removeusbsafely) June 17, 2022

If I saw that I would probably get an intense spike of anxiety until I was no longer confused and thinking a 900 ft tsunami was about to crush me. — Dakota (@DakotasTwits) June 16, 2022

Looks like a tidal wave — Charlie Brown (@ForbiddenKnot) June 16, 2022

Amazing 😯 — nawal alharbi♌️ (@Nwn13331G) June 17, 2022

A video of a sky covered with clouds that resemble cotton balls hanging in the air in Argentina went viral on social media.

Footage of bizarre mammatus clouds over Córdoba, Argentina. These pouch-like protrusions typically form beneath cumulonimbus rain clouds. Credit: Picka Belpic.twitter.com/4I2P1iLJWb — Wonder of Science (@wonderofscience) March 23, 2022

The clip got millions of views on the micro-blogging social media application Twitter.

It is to be noted that the bizarre clouds are called Mammatus. The strange occurrence happened earlier this month.

Related – China’s skies turns bright red

They are set apart by a group of protrusions or bulges that emerge from the base of another cloud. They are made from the base of large cumulonimbus clouds and are associated with thunderstorms.

They indicate the arrival of heavy rain, lightning and even hailstorms in the region.

Comments