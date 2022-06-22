VIRAL: Cobra dies after stinging a 4-year-old child

A bizarre incident in India saw a cobra snake dying in agony after biting a four-year-old boy who remained healthy after the attack.

According to an India-based news agency, the weird incident happened in the Gopalganj district of Bihar state.

The four-year-old Anuj, son of Rohit Kumar, was playing outside his home with the children. The cobra bit the child which caused the young ones to run away in fear.

The locals rushed to the scene after hearing the screams. The people came to help the child while others came with sticks to kill the reptile that was already dead by then.

The four-year-old was taken to Sadar Hospital for treatment. The doctors stated that the child was healthy and not in any kind of danger.

The boy’s family brought the snake to the hospital so that doctors could easily identify it and treat the child.

The death of the snake still remains a mystery.

