Couple fall into flooded pit with scooty; video goes viral

A video of a couple falling into a flooded pit in India with their scooty is going viral across social media platforms.

The incident happened in the Kishanpur area of Aligarh district in the Uttar Pradesh state of India.

Visuals from UP’s Aligarh. Leaving this here. pic.twitter.com/CmMoTo5vwY — Aavish Zaidi (@Syedzada05) June 19, 2022

The viral video sees police officer Dayanand Singh Attri and his wife Anju Attri in the back seat of a scooty on a flooded street. The bike fell in the ditch when the cop wanted to park the two-wheeler in the parking spot.

The people came to their help and got them out of the flooded ditch. However, the video did not show the vehicle being recovered from the pit.

The police officer, speaking with a foreign news agency, said he could not see the open ditch as it was flooded.

Ambulance driver Vinod Kumar said the municipal corporation has not done the renovation despite incidents in the same area in the past.

“The roads in this area are frequently flooded during the rainy season,” he said as quoted in the report. “As a result, several incidents have occurred in the past.

“This pit has been the source of numerous incidents in the past. However, the municipal corporation pays no attention.”

