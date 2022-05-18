Couple finds a unique way to beat heatwave

A video of a couple bathing on a moving motorcycle to beat the heat is going viral across social media.

The viral video, shared on visual-sharing social media platform Instagram, sees the burqa-clad person pouring water on the driver and themself from a pale while commuting under the scorching sun.

“This couple is serving us some new couple goals this summer!” the caption read. “Tag your partners or friends.”

The funny clip got thousands of views and likes from the app’s users.

There were netizens who claimed that the burqa-clad woman was actually a man.

It is pertinent to mention that people come with all sorts of ways to keep themselves cool in the hot weather.

Recently, a video seeing a threshing machine being used as a cooling system for the baaratis that were coming to the wedding venue.

The people enjoyed the breeze of the innovative method for beating the heat.

