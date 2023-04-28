Cow gives birth to calf resembling lion cub

A cow gave birth to a calf which resembles a lion cub in India’s Madhya Pradesh state.

Indian news agency India.com reported that the calf was born in Raisen district. Veterinarian NK Tiwari said the cow gave birth to this kind of calf due to pregnancy complications.

He denied the phenomenon is a miracle of nature. He said, “Such a problem comes due to the fetus not developing properly.”

People came to watch the strange animal after the news of its birth spread.

It is not the first time that India has seen the birth of animals with physical defects. Earlier, a jersey cow – owned by an Indian farmer – gave birth to a three-eyed calf with four nostrils.

Chhattisgarh| Three-eyed cow born in Rajnandgaon district worshipped as reincarnation of god Shiva “We were surprised. Its nose has four holes instead of two & has 3 eyes. Medical screening has been done. She is healthy. Villagers are worshipping the calf,” said Neeraj (16.01) pic.twitter.com/NrG2b8LNXt — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2022

Hemant, a veterinarian has deemed the three-eyed calf perfectly healthy.

He added that “However, due to its long tongue, the calf is facing difficulties in drinking milk from the cow. We are helping in feeding her.”

Residents of nearby areas have started to visit Hemant’s house to witness the three-eyed calf calling it an avatar of Lord Shiva.

