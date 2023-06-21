Cow herd scares tiger away after attack, video goes viral

A video of a cow herd scaring a tiger away after it attacked one of them in India is going viral on social media.

The incident was captured on CCTV camera on a farm in Madhya Pradesh state’s capital Bhopal. The viral video showed a cow coming under a tiger attack. Suddenly, the herd came to the rescue and the cat ran away to safety.

The cow was said to be in critical condition. It is being treated for its injuries.

The cat family is known to be one of the deadliest predators but it does not mean they cannot get scared. Earlier, a video of a bull scaring a tiger away went viral on Twitter.

Courage is found in unlikely places…

Bull scares away the tiger. This is not the behaviour apex predator that we know. Pressure of human presence is perhaps having a huge role.

WA fwd pic.twitter.com/6A4kx39yVc — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) August 30, 2022



The viral video was shared by Indian Forest Service Officer Susanta Nanda. The clip showed the buffalo walking on the streets while a tiger lurked in the bushes.

The big cat charged at the bovine which managed to scare it away. The buffalo went on its way while the tiger crossed the road.