Viral: Cow on the loose on freeway; tests animal control officers

A recent video from the California state of America shows a cow on the loose on a freeway exit ramp, giving animal control officers a run for their money.

In the video shared by NBC Los Angeles, a loose cow, located on a freeway, ran into city streets and climbed up a flight of stairs at a mall, while animal control officers kept trying to catch it.

Live footage broadcast by one local TV station showed cars attempting to corral the brown bovine as it sauntered up an exit on the freeway northwest of Pasadena.



The interesting chase began after the cow, at about Midday, showed up on the 210 Freeway. Animal Control Officers, on their truck and on foot, first drove the cow away from the Freeway and into a street. The loose cow, dodging the officers, went inside the parking of a shopping mall and surprisingly climbed a flight of stairs to avoid a pursuer’s rope.

The cow was eventually caught by the Animal Control Officers in what appeared to be a ranch property.

It is still unknown how a cow broke its way out to a freeway.

