Cows viciously attack girl returning from school, video goes viral

A terrifying video of a school girl getting attacked by aggressive cows in India is going viral on social media.

THE VIDEO IS GRAPHIC AND VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED

The viral video on the micro-blogging social media application Twitter showed the victim walking with her mother and younger brother on the side of a road. There were two cows ahead of them. 

Suddenly, the cows began to attack her. They lifted her with its horns and slammed her onto the ground. 

According to reports, the animal got incensed after hearing the noises made by her brother.

The mother and son managed to escape, but the girl was not lucky. She was stomped on by the animal multiple times. 

People came to the girl’s rescue after hearing the mother’s calls for help. Few men tried to scare the cows away, but they returned to launch a fresh attack. 

The animal fled after a local chased them away with sticks. 

The girl was taken to hospital for treatment of her injuries.  

