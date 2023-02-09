Shadab Khan’s Barat video goes viral

The first video from cricketer Shadab Khan’s wedding event, on Thursday, is going viral across social media.

Yet another star of the Pakistan cricket team, Shadab Khan is officially married now to Malika Saqlain, daughter of the veteran cricketer and incumbent head coach, Saqlain Mushtaq.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ARY News (@arynewstv)

A short clip from his wedding ceremony has surfaced on social media and fans are gushing over his all-white groom look in the now-viral snippet. The loyal admirers are also eager to catch a glimpse of his wife Malika as they sent heartwarming wishes for the new couple via social media platforms.

The pre-wedding festivities for the star athlete kickstarted last night with an intimate mehendi celebration. Pictures and videos from the close-knit affair were shared by Samiya, wife of fellow cricketer Hassan Ali, on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Celebs.Pakistan (@celebspakistan)

It is pertinent to mention here that the Pakistan cricket team’s all-rounder Shadab Khan got nikkahfied last month. Taking to his social media handle, Khan announced: “Alhamdulilah, today was my Nikkah. It is a big day in my life and start of a new chapter.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shadab Khan (@shadab0800)

He added, “Please respect my choices and those of my wife, and our families. Prayers and love for all.”

