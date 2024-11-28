VIDEO: Dacoits snatch 55 lac from Karachi man in 9 seconds

KARACHI: A man was robbed of Rs5.5 million as a brief nine-second CCTV footage showed two armed dacoits snatching and leaving with his bag full of money, ARY News reported.

The CCTV footage of the robbery showed the two suspects approaching the man on a motorcycle who had just exited a car.

One of the dacoits was shown brandishing a weapon as the other snatched the victim’s bag containing money.

According to details, the incident occurred in Quaidabad area, when the victim, identified as Rashid, was targeted while he was on his way to deposit money at the bank.

After stepping out of his vehicle with a bag in hand by the roadside, he was confronted by two armed dacoits on a motorcycle. The entire event unfolded in just nine seconds, enabling the robbers to escape without any hindrance.

The rise in street crimes in Karachi indicates a troubling trend, as citizens lament that the government has failed to protect them from criminal activities.

Earlier on November 6, a man was shot dead during a robbery attempt on Defense’s 26th Street. Eyewitnesses reported that the victim, identified as Muhammad Saeed, had withdrawn cash and was standing aside after noticing someone approaching.

The assailants, riding a motorcycle attempted to rob him, the deceased however opted to resist, as a result, the robbers fired 4-5 shots as they fled the scene of the crime.

Moreover, private security guards posted at a branch of a bank in Karachi’s SITE area stole five million rupees from its cash vault in the night.

According to police, at least two security guards along with some of their accomplices had broken into the bank late night and stole at least Rs 5.1 million from its cash vault.

A total number of 105 people have fallen victim to the rampant street crime in Karachi this year.