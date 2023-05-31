Dad obeys baby daughter’s every command, adorable video goes viral

A heartwarming video of a man playing with his baby daughter like a small child is going viral on social media.

The father kissed his daughter on the body parts where he was being told as seen in the video on Twitter.

The father-daughter video won the hearts of social media users. It has an astounding 6.2 million views with heartwarming comments.

Such an alert baby and already knowing exactly what she wants at such a young age. Remarkable and so lovely; between dad and his little girl!😍 — Mona (@MonaLee41142040) May 31, 2023

envy such happiness — Chloe (@SunlightFiona1) May 30, 2023

😍😍 — Maria José (@majosevn) May 30, 2023

How nice it is to see a father wrapped in the tenderness of his baby. Awww enternece. — Aquaraquel1 ༺🖋Ana ♡༻ (@aquaraquel1) May 30, 2023

I bet that’s good for the babies development. — Gregory J. Tetu (@gt2tetu2) May 30, 2023

It is to be noted that parents do whatever they can to make their children happy and safe. They even behave like children to create adorable family moments.

Parents record adorable moments such as their baby’s first steps, birthdays, educational achievements, weddings etc on video and watch them later.

They get passed on to future generations so that the golden memories can get cherished.