Dania Enwer does ‘What jhumka’ – Watch

TV starlet Dania Enwer jumped on the ‘What Jhumka’ bandwagon in the new reel going viral on social media.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Dania Enwer is the latest to hop on the ‘What Jhumka’ trend and without the hook steps, the actor simply flaunted her stunning looks with a black saree in the new reel.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the ‘Ehsaan Faramosh’ actor posted the BTS clip from her shoot and wrote, “The Jhumka What jhumka”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TherealDaniaEnwer (@dania_enwer)

The now-viral reel was watched by thousands of users of the social site and garnered love for the showbiz celebrity in the form of likes and comments.

It is worth mentioning here that Bollywood A-listers Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh’s catchy dance number ‘What jhumka’, from the recently-released ‘Rocky Aur Rani ki Prem Kahaani’, is the hottest reel trend on social media right now and several content creators and dancers are recreating the hook steps with their own spin.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TherealDaniaEnwer (@dania_enwer)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Dania Enwer is currently being seen in ARY Digital’s serial ‘Ehsaan Faramosh’, starring Momina Iqbal, Humayun Ashraf, Mashal Khan and Salman Saeed. Syed Faisal Bukhari’s directorial, written by Tahir Nazeer, airs Monday to Friday at 9 pm, only on ARY Digital.

Moreover, she also plays a pivotal character in the ongoing serial ‘Tere Ishq Ke Naam’, headlined by Zaviyar Nauman Ejaz, Hiba Bukhari and Usama Khan.

Hira Khan, husband Arslan hop on the ‘jhumka’ trend – Watch