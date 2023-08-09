Dania Enwer’s latest post goes viral

A video of actress and model Dania Enwer from the sets of the ARY Digital drama ‘Tere Ishq Ke Naam‘ is going viral on social media.

Dania Enwer flaunted her new looks through the black and white video.

Dania Enwer essays Tazmeen Ansari in ‘Tere Ishq Ke Naam‘, which is an unconventional story about family, love, and hate. Her character, Tazmeen Ansari, made her entry in the 11th episode.

She befriends Khursheed (Zaviyar Nauman) after he is appointed a professor in college.

The ensemble cast of the play is headlined by Hiba Bukhari, Zaviyar Nauman Ijaz and Usama Khan. It also features Jamal Shah, Yashma Gill, Nida Mumtaz, Arisha Razi Khan, Nadia Afghan, Sajid Shah and Munazzah Arif.

The serial, written by Maha Malik and directed by Ahmed Bhatti (of ‘Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi‘ fame) airs every Thursday in prime time only on ARY Digital.

Dania Enwer performances in serials ‘Rasm-e-Duniya‘ and ‘Habs‘ earned her recognition.

The ‘Habs‘ star is active on social media. She posts pictures and videos of her personal and professional happenings on Instagram.

Here are a few of them.

