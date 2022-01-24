Allu Arjun gushes over David Warner dancing to Pushpa song

Australian cricketer David Warner shared a viral video of him reenacting Indian actor Allu Arjun’s dance moves from the Telugu-languaged Indian film Pushpa: The Rise.

“😂😂😂 #pushpa what’s next??” the video’s caption read.

David Warner’s video spread like wildfire and it caught the attention of the Indian celebrity, who reacted with emojis. It has millions of views and thousands of comments.

The cricketer’s wife Candice Warner also commented with fire emojis.

It is not the first time that the prolific batsman has made a fun video involving Allu Arjun.

Earlier, he and Indian cricketer Virat Kohli engaged in a funny after the former shared a face-swap video.

The Australian batter took to Instagram for uploading the clip where he swapped the face of an Indian actor Allu Arjun with his.

The left-handed batter asked what should be the caption of the picture.

Virat Kohli replied to the post by jokingly asking if he was okay. Warner’s former teammate Mitchell Johnson asked him to stop sharing such pictures in humour.

