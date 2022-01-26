VIRAL: David Warner does Allu Arjun’s Pushpha on Instagram

Australia cricketer David Warner is obsessed with the Telegu-languaged film Pushpa: The Rise – Part 1. This time, he shared a video where he face swapped his with its actor Allu Arjun in the scenes.

Warner, in the Instagram video that sees “him” performing stunts in the movie and dancing to its songs, wished he acted as the South Indian star does.

“Wish I was Allu Arjun makes acting look soo easy,” the caption read.

The 14-second-video has at least a staggering 3.2 million countless likes. Here is the feedback from the netizens.

“You nailed it, sir,” a user wrote while another said that the opening batter should work in Pushpa: The Rule – Part 2. A third user advised the Australian cricketer to audition for roles in South Indian films after retiring from the game.

Earlier, David Warner reenacted dance steps from one of the film’s songs.

The Telegu film became a super hit at the box office, earning millions.

The Story of Pushpa Raj, a lorry driver in the Seshachalam forests of South India, is set in the backdrop of red sandalwood smuggling.

Pushpa Raj plays the role of protagonist Pushpa Raj whereas Fahadh Faasil was seen as IPS officer Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat. Rashmika Mandanna and Dhananjaya star as Srivalli and Jolly Reddy.

The project is directed by Sukumar, who has also written the screenplay.

