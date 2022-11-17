Friday, November 18, 2022
Web Desk

David Warner’s latest face swap video goes viral

Australia cricketer David Warner shared a video in which his face was swapped with that of Indian actor Rashmika Mandanna and it is going viral.

The left-handed batter shared the amusing clip on his Instagram account. He jokingly apologized to netizens for posting the video.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by David Warner (@davidwarner31)

“Sooooo sorry for this one 🤣🤣🤣 #guess,” he wrote.

The clip of David Warner’s face swapped with that of Rashmika Mandanna has millions of likes. 

It received mix responses from netizens. Some found the video amusing whereas others did not. Here is what they said. 

  • “Stop this nonsense”
  • “Batsman in cricket, but allrounder in Tollywood films”
  • “Werner is always in Telugu heart’s ❤️❤️❤️❤️ next Pushpa 2 coming.”
  • “Can we some good songs to you?
  • Are you ready to start tik tok again??”
  • “Fans assemble 😂😂🔥”
  • “David bhai >> Rashmika 💥😂”

Australia cricketer is obsessed with the Telegu-languaged film Pushpa: The Rise – Part 1 too. Earlier, he shared a video where he face swapped his with its actor Allu Arjun in the scenes.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by David Warner (@davidwarner31)

Warner, in the Instagram video that sees “him” performing stunts in the movie and dancing to its songs, wished he acted as the South Indian star does.

“Wish I was Allu Arjun makes acting look soo easy,” the caption read.

The 14-second-video has with a staggering 1.6million views with countless likes and comments.

