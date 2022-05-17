Deepika Padukone steals the show at Cannes Film Festival, pictures go viral

The pictures and video of Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone at the Cannes Film Festival 2022 are going viral on social media.

Deepika Padukone was in an immaculate Louis Vuitton mini dress with her perfectly curled hair on her shoulders.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pinkvilla (@pinkvilla)

A video that saw her arriving at the French Riveria for the festival also made rounds.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pinkvilla (@pinkvilla)

She is part of the jury of the 75th edition of the film festival. It is headed by Lindon has names like actor-director Rebecca Hall, Noomi Rapace, Italian actor-director Jasmine Trinca, as well as directors Asghar Farhadi, Ladj Ly, Jeff Nichols, and Joachim Trier along with India’s Padukone on the list.

According to a report, the Bollywood star who is a constant on Cannes red carpet for years now – will be walking for all ten days of the festival.

Deepika Padukone is one of the most versatile and highest-paid Bollywood stars at this time. She is a three-time Filmfare Award winner. She won the laurels for her work in Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram-Leela, Piku and Om Shanti Om.

Her hit films include Love Aaj Kal, Chennai Express, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat and Chhapaak.

