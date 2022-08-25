Disney releases trailer of Pinocchio

The trailer of Disney’s musical fantasy film Pinocchio has been released and it is going viral on social media.

Based on the 1883 Italian book The Adventures of Pinocchio, the project is a live-action adaptation of the 1940 animated film of the same name.

The story is about Pinocchio, a wooden puppet, who sets on a journey to be a real boy after being brought to life by The Blue fairy.



Robert Zemeckis directed the film. He has written the screenplay with Chris Weitz and Simon Farnaby.

Benjamin Evan Ainsworth has provided the voice of Pinocchio. Renowned actor Tom Hanks plays Geppetto, who creates the puppet.

The cast also included Cynthia Erivo as the Blue Fairy and Luke Evans as The Coachman.

Kyanne Lamaya, Giuseppe Battiston, Lewin Lloyd and Sheila Atim play the role of Fabiana and her marionette Sabina, Stromboli, Lampwick and Signora Vitelli.

It is produced by Derek Hogue, Andrew Miano and Chris Wietz are the producers. Jeremy Johns, Jack Rapke and Paul Weitz are the executive producers.

The cinematography is by Don Burgess. Renowned composer Alan Silvestri composed the music score.

The much-awaited film Pinocchio will stream on Disney Plus from September 8.

