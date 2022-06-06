Disneyland employee ruins marriage proposal, video goes viral

A video of a Disneyland employee rudely interrupting a marriage proposal is going viral across social media.

The viral video sees the man opening the box before going down to ask a woman’s hand in marriage in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle in Disneyland Paris.

Just when he was about to ask the question, one of the employees came running in before snatching the ring.

He directed the couple to come down the stairs as it will look better there.

The onlookers, who were cheering at the time of the proposal, booed the employee for his actions.

Read More: Did an Arab man send marriage proposal to Amber Heard?

The report stated that the proposal was authorised by a female employee after she came to know the man was planning to ask for her hand in marriage.

Here’s what social media users had to say.

Omds Omds you think some man in a Mickey Mouse headband could interrupt my proposal 🤨 even took the ring and ran with it like it’s his money Omds @DisneylandParis Fix it!!! #proposal #disneyland #DisneylandParis #Mickey — Lopes.N (@pettzHQ) June 4, 2022

But how sick do you have to be to interrupt someone’s proposal especially at Disney land!! THEYRE NOT EVEN PAYING YOU LIKE THAT🤡 I’m sorry but I’d have to deck the man just grabbing the rings after permission was given🙂 #disneyland #disneyproposal — Lopes.N (@pettzHQ) June 4, 2022

Y’all see that disneyland paris proposal video… i would have tackled that dude. i’m surprised he didn’t get punched by the guy proposing. like yeah disney adults are cringe but there’s nothing more cringe than being an overzealous employee and gleefully ruining a proposal — bong crosby (@rebekah_m17) June 5, 2022

have a good day to everyone except the DisneyLand employee who ruined that couples proposal lmao — CHEZ⚡️ (@chezwxrld) June 6, 2022

Disneyland, issuing an apology, stated they regret the way the situation was handled and offered to make things rights.

Comments