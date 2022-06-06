Monday, June 6, 2022
Disneyland employee ruins marriage proposal, video goes viral

A video of a Disneyland employee rudely interrupting a marriage proposal is going viral across social media.

The viral video sees the man opening the box before going down to ask a woman’s hand in marriage in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle in Disneyland Paris.

Just when he was about to ask the question, one of the employees came running in before snatching the ring.

He directed the couple to come down the stairs as it will look better there.

The onlookers, who were cheering at the time of the proposal, booed the employee for his actions.

The report stated that the proposal was authorised by a female employee after she came to know the man was planning to ask for her hand in marriage.

Here’s what social media users had to say.

Disneyland, issuing an apology, stated they regret the way the situation was handled and offered to make things rights.

