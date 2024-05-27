Caught On Cam: DJ shot dead at point-blank range after brawl

An argument over music turned deadly after a DJ was shot dead at point-blank range with a rifle in a video that has gone viral on social media.

The incident occurred in Ranchi city of India on Monday after a group of people got into a verbal spat with the DJ and bar staff, an Indian media outlet reported.

According to details, a group of five men got into an argument with the bar staff over playing music.

While the issue was resolved after others intervened and the group left, the suspects later returned after the bar was closed and shot dead the DJ, identified as Sandeep.

The viral video of the shooting caught by CCTV camera showed a man brandishing a rifle before pointing it at Sandeep and firing at point-blank range.

Viewer Discretion Advised

Following the shooting, the staff at the bar informed the police, however, the suspects fled the scene before they could be arrested.

Read more: Watch: DJ shot dead during live stream

DJ Sandeep was moved to a hospital, however, he was declared dead by the doctors.

Meanwhile, police said that the suspected shooter was identified as Abhishek Singh while his vehicle was also recovered from the scene.

Later, police filed a case over the shooting and were investigating the staff at the bar while CCTV footage from the bar was also obtained to apprehend the suspects.

Last year, a radio anchor was shot dead while broadcasting a live stream in the Philippines.

The incident occurred in the Philippines where Juan Jumalon, known as DJ Johnny Walker, was attacked by a gunman who gained entry to his home studio by pretending to be a listener.