Doctors find house fly inside man’s intestines

In a shocking incident that went viral online, doctors have found a fully intact house fly inside a man’s intestines during a colonoscopy.

The 63-year-old from the US state of Missouri had reported no strange symptoms and was simply there to have a routine colonoscopy.

The colonoscopy was going normal until the doctors reached the transverse colon, the top of the large intestine and came across a fully intact fly.

“This case represents a very rare colonoscopic finding and mystery on how the intact fly found its way to the transverse colon,” the doctors added.

Colonoscopy a procedure that’s used to check for bowel cancer and involves inserting a long, thin, flexible tube with a small camera in the bowel, through the bottom.

“The fly was not moving on its on or with manipulation with the scope,” they wrote. The patient was just as befuddled as the medics as to how the insect ended up there. He told doctors he followed pre-colonoscopy protocol and only consumed clear liquids in the 24 hours before the procedure, in order to clear out his bowel.

He did not recall accidentally swallowing any fly and only remembered eating pizza and lettuce as his latest meal.

There have been instances in which someone has consumed food contaminated with fly eggs.

The shocking incident has a lesson to make sure you thoroughly wash your fruit and veg before consuming them.