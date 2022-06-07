Dog imitates baby falling down, cute video goes viral

A cute video of a dog imitating a baby girl’s fall is going viral on the picture and video-sharing social media application Instagram.

The viral video showed the baby girl getting close to touching the canine Emmy. She tried to go away from the dog but fell. The dog also fell after watching her.

“When baby falls down, so does Emmy 😂” the caption read.

The text on the video read, “Emmy’s like, ok I’ll lay down too.”

The video has thousands of views on the social media platform. Netizens came up with heartfelt comments. Here’s what they had to say.

A user wrote, “Gosh that dog is gorgeous,” while another stated, “I’ve noticed that she hardly ever gets too close to big doggy… she just calmly walks up on him while he is chillin’, then she’ll touch him once and run off run.” A third mentioned, “y bear does the same. if there are small babies, he lies down and plays lying down.”

Emmy, according to its Instagram biography resides in Chicago and is a therapy dog under training.

Researchers stated that having pet animals contributes to the social and educational development of a child so it makes them take responsibility and improves family togetherness.

