Web Desk

Dog licks ice cream poster, video goes viral

A video of a dog licking a poster of an ice cream thinking of it being real is going viral on social media platforms.

In the viral video, we see the dog licking and trying to eat dessert in frustration. The dog starts to hit the billboard in desperation.

The clip was shared on the micro-blogging social media application Twitter by user Buitengebieden. The caption read, “poor dog.”

The footage has millions of likes. The user of the application came up with interesting comments.

It is pertinent to mention that watching dog videos on social media platforms is not only satisfying but helps in spending time.

Watch: Dog becomes fielder in women’s cricket match

Earlier A cute video of a dog imitating a baby girl’s fall is going viral on the picture and video-sharing social media application Instagram.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by E M M Y 🖤🐾 (@emmy_the_newf)

The viral video showed the baby girl getting close to touching the canine Emmy. She tried to go away from the dog but fell. The dog also fell after watching her.

The video has thousands of views on the social media platform.

Web Desk

