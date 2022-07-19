Dog licks ice cream poster, video goes viral

A video of a dog licking a poster of an ice cream thinking of it being real is going viral on social media platforms.

In the viral video, we see the dog licking and trying to eat dessert in frustration. The dog starts to hit the billboard in desperation.

- Advertisement -



The clip was shared on the micro-blogging social media application Twitter by user Buitengebieden. The caption read, “poor dog.”

The footage has millions of likes. The user of the application came up with interesting comments.

Like i don’t hate the dog, it just you literally filming the dog banging it’s head on the ice cream poster,not even helping it, even if you did try to help it after filming the dog,it just feel not right filming it like that. pic.twitter.com/4udnYPcAA4 — Black Beanposter (@AE_GamingGrunt) July 18, 2022

Quite unusual since for a dog, the smell of a food is far more important than what it looks like — Klaus Eriksen (@Fireblade577) July 18, 2022

If the person filming didn’t go in and buy this mf an ice cream sandwich after that, I swear to god… — SkrillaGG (@SkrillaGG_) July 18, 2022

It is pertinent to mention that watching dog videos on social media platforms is not only satisfying but helps in spending time.

Watch: Dog becomes fielder in women’s cricket match

Earlier A cute video of a dog imitating a baby girl’s fall is going viral on the picture and video-sharing social media application Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by E M M Y 🖤🐾 (@emmy_the_newf)

The viral video showed the baby girl getting close to touching the canine Emmy. She tried to go away from the dog but fell. The dog also fell after watching her.

The video has thousands of views on the social media platform.

Comments