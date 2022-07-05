Dogs build sandcastle with teamwork, here’s what happened next

An eye-catching video seeing dogs building a sandcastle with remarkable teamwork is going viral across social media platforms.

The viral video, shared on Instagram by user Good Boy Ollie, starts with one of the two canines choosing a sheet of paper which read, “build a sandcastle”. It was the weekly task animal had to perform.

He went to the beach to the beach to perform the activity. It got surprised to see its best buddy there. They collected sand in the bucket and flipped it upside down.

They checked if anything was wrong. Its owner lifted the bucket and the result came out perfect. The canines even brought seashells for their decoration.

However, Hector destroyed his creation while the other dismissively looked at the camera.

The amusing video got millions of likes from the application’s users. There were heartwarming comments as well. Here’s what they had to say.

“These make my day🥹😍 also the sass he has when he spits out the paper😂😂”

“The ending 😹”

“You’ve got to be fluffing joking” 😂 loved the ending! The whole video was great 😍”

“‘Hector no!!’ 😂😂”

“This put a smile on my face ❤️”

“That Hector is a trouble maker.”

Dogs are said to be man’s best friend. Social media platforms are filled with videos and images of dogs having fun with other creatures and humans as well.

There are visuals of the four-legged animals putting on brave acts to save people and animals from danger even death.

