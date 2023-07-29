WATCH: Dogs scared away leopard sneaking into house

A shocking incident was reported from India’s Maharastra state where two pet dogs – sleeping outside the main door of the house – scared away a wild leopard.

A CCTV footage got viral on the social media platform Twitter as it captured how two pet dogs scared away the big cat.

In the video, a wild leopard managed to enter a house undetected and silently made its way toward peacefully sleeping pet dogs resting at the entrance of the home.

However, one of the dogs woke up and started barking at the leopard and both the dogs chased the wild cat away.

Forest department officer – Vrishali Gade – stated that, “possibly the leopard came from the nearby field from the residence, the forest department have begun the procedure to put up a cage to ensure the safety of the residents of the area.”

“There is no information on the leopard harming any residence in the area,” Gade added.