Dolphin rescued from Bluffton lagoon after heavy rains

BLUFTON: A stuck dolphin was successfully rescued from a coastal lagoon in Bluffton, South Carolina, by the collaborative viral efforts of the Bluffton Township Fire District and Lowcountry Marine Mammal Network (LMMN), after getting trapped because of heavy rains and falling tides.

The Bluffton Township Fire District, LMMN and residents responded to the emergency after a 7-foot, 10-inch female dolphin, identified as Lucky, which researchers knew for her unique markings, was found in the Hampton Lake community lagoon.

Authorities believe Lucky entered the lagoon through a watercourse connected to the May River during last Thursday’s torrential rain. As the waters retreated, she got stuck in depths of just 2–3 feet.

LMMN led the successful dolphin rescue operation, which is a government body trained to handle marine mammal incidents.

Lucky initially resisted the rescue tarp, but responders eventually guided the 400–500-pound viral dolphin onto it. She was then carried approximately 75 yards up a steep embankment to a trailer and transported 2–3 miles to a private dock at May River Plantation, where she was released into deeper waters.

“This was a textbook example of interagency teamwork and calm under pressure,” said Lauren Rust, Executive Director of LMMN. “From our trained responders to the Bluffton firefighters and helpful community members, everyone played a vital role in the dolphin rescue operation, ensuring Lucky’s safe return home”.

The public is reminded that marine mammals are protected under federal law and should not be approached or handled without proper authorisation.

Anyone spotting a stranded dolphin is urged to call 911 or the South Carolina Wildlife Stranding Hotline at 1-800-922-5431.

CALIFORNIA: In an encouraging viral rescue operation on June 25, animal control officers in Alameda, California, successfully rescued a stuck kitten inside the engine compartment of a parked car at an OfficeMax parking lot.

The Alameda Police Department highlighted in a social media post that the kitten was exposed, hiding under the hood, seeking shelter from the elements.