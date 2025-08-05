Donkey meat on the menu? This restaurant’s viral video has people guessing

A restaurant in Erbil, the capital of Iraq’s Kurdistan Region, has gone viral after claiming to serve donkey meat, in what was called the world’s first restaurant of its kind.

The story quickly caught attention on social media when a local influencer posted a viral video of his visit to the small eatery.

The influencer and his friends praised the food, saying the grilled dishes and kebabs were delicious. The group asked the owner if the meat was truly donkey meat, and he confidently said yes.

The video became viral, with thousands reacting to the claim. Many people were shocked or curious, making it one of the most talked-about food stories in the region.

The viral restaurant’s interior also supported the claim. Pictures of donkeys, both drawn and real, decorated the walls.

This added to the mystery and made the restaurant feel different from anything else in Erbil. People were eager to try the unique donkey meat dishes.

However, the truth later came out. The owner admitted that the restaurant does not actually serve donkey meat.

It was all a marketing trick meant to make the place go viral. He said the idea was to bring in customers by offering something shocking but funny.

It worked well, as the video continued to go viral online, with users sharing and commenting on the unusual story.

While donkey meat is eaten in parts of the world such as China and Central Asia, it is not common in Muslim countries.

Also Read: Islamabad Food Authority seizes 25 maunds of donkey meat

In fact, in many areas, it is considered strange or unacceptable. The owner used this taboo to create a strong viral reaction and make his restaurant stand out.

The public reaction has been mixed. Some people enjoyed the joke and praised the creative idea now going viral. Others said it was wrong to lie to customers, even as a joke.