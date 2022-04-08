Viral: Drew Barrymore, Lilly Singh dance to popular Bollywood song

Content Creator Lilly Singh recently shared a video of her shaking a leg on a Bollywood song with talk show host Drew Barrymore.

Lilly Singh and Drew Barrymore can be seen dancing to the Bollywood song ‘Chura k dil mera, goriya chali’ from the movie ‘Main Khladi Tu Anari’ in the video.

Lilly Singh, to promote her new self-help book Be A Triangle, visited The Drew Barrymore Show on Thursday.

Lilly shared the behind the scenes video with her 11.2 million followers.

Drew impressed the viewer with her dance moves as well as by lipsyncing to the lyrics of the popular Hindi song.

“Finally met @drewbarrymore and she legit stole my heart. Also, didn’t she nail this?! Ugh. A queen,” Lilly captioned the post.

“I had an absolute blast on @thedrewbarrymoreshow today,” she added.

She also shared the origin story of her friendship with Drew and said that despite being friends during the pandemic this was the first time they met in person. She described the meeting as “magical and real”.

The video was liked and admired by popular Hollywood figures including Karan Johar, Frieda Pinto and Akshay Kumar himself.

