Caught On Cam: Driver rams bus into bike-borne robbers

A bus driver went viral after a video showed him ramming the vehicle into two bike-borne robbers to foil their robbery bid.

CCTV footage, recorded in India’s Haryana, showed the two suspected robbers committing a daylight robbery on a road, an Indian media outlet reported.

The viral video showed the driver ramming the bus into the bike of the robbers as they attempted to flee after robbing a woman.

The CCTV footage shows the man in the e-rickshaw getting out and running towards his accomplice who was waiting for him on the bike.

However, their attempt was foiled by the bus driver who rammed the bus into their motorbike.

While the robbers fled the scene on foot, they left their motorbike.

Reports said that one of the robbers was sitting inside the e-rickshaw with a woman while the bike-rider followed the vehicle.

After reaching a less crowded area, the robber sitting in the e-rickshaw got out of the vehicle and snatched the woman’s earring.

The viral video shows the second man turning around his bike as soon as his accomplice is successful in snatching the woman’s valuables.

After the bus driver hit their bike, they got up and ran, leaving the bike behind.

Later, police arrived at the scene and launched an investigation into the matter after seizing CCTV footage of the incident and the robbers’ motorbike.