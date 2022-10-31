Viral: Driver rams car into people after argument with motorcyclist

A viral video showed the horrific moment an outrageous car driver crushed a few people after having an argument with a motorcyclist in New Delhi.

The incident took place on October 26 in New Delhi’s Alipur that was caught on CCTV.

The viral video showed a man having a heated argument with a motorcyclist on a narrow street. After a verbal fight, he sat in his car and rammed into the people standing in front of his vehicle.

Three people sustained injuries after being hit by the car. The injured persons were taken to the hospital, whereas, the accused driver was arrested by the police officials.

According to Indian media, the driver was identified as Nitin Maan who was arrested under the section of an attempt to murder.

Earlier in the month, Indian film producer Kamal Kishor Mishra had allegedly rammed a car into his wife after the latter caught him cheating with another woman.

As per the reports from Indian media outlets, Mishra, best known for films including ‘Dehati Disco’ and ‘Khalli Balli’, had been booked by police for allegedly running into his wife with his car in the parking lot, as caught on CCTV footage.

The incident had taken place on October 19 at the parking lot of a residential building located in the Andheri region of Mumbai, India, when the accused’s wife caught him in a vehicle with another woman.

#WATCH | Case registered against film producer Kamal Kishore Mishra at Amboli PS u/s 279 & 338 of IPC for hitting his wife with a car.She claims after the incident she suffered head injuries.We’re searching for accused. Further investigation underway:Amboli Police (CCTV Visuals) pic.twitter.com/0JSleTqyry — ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2022

Based on the CCTV footage provided in the case, an altercation had taken place between the filmmaker and his wife when the latter confronted him. Mishra, who was in the driver’s seat of the car, hit his wife and drove into her after she fell on the ground. She suffered injuries on her legs, head and hands.

