Drowning child rescued from river full of crocodiles, video goes viral

A scary video of a rescue team saving a boy from drowning inside a river full of crocodiles is going viral.

Sachin Kaushik, a police officer from the Uttar Pradesh state of India, uploaded the viral video on the microblogging social media application Twitter.

The clip showed the boy calling for help while drowning at Chambal river. The rescue team arrived on the boat as crocodiles circled around him.

“It’s a real scene like a movie! This child was drowning in the Chambal river, there were crocodiles behind. The rescue team reached at the right time and dragged the boy by the hand. Salute!” the tweet read.

The video got more than 5,000 likes, 973 retweets and 71 quote tweets. The application’s users dubbed the rescue team as “heroes”.

There are stories of people escaping from terrifying crocodile.

Previously, a teenage girl from the United Kingdom got attacked by a 10-foot Nile crocodile and survived the deadly encounter.

According to a report, the 18-year-old Amelie Osborn-Smith was spending a holiday in Zambia with friends when she came under an attack by the reptile while swimming near Victoria Falls.

Her father Brent Osborn-Smith, who is a former major in the military recalled that her daughter got dragged into the water by the crocodile as she was resting her leg on the side of the boat.

Her friends saw the creature and started punching it before dragging the victim back onto the boat.

